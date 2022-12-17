Warming Shelter open 365 days a year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The warming shelter in Sioux city takes in almost anyone off the street who does not have drugs, alcohol, or weapons on them. And now they will remain open 365 days of the year.

”At the end of the seasons in the past, on April 30, all of a sudden, you’ve got 80 people that don’t have any place to live. And so, all of a sudden, the community experiences a more dramatic presence of those people,” said Warming Shelter Board President Joe Twidwell.

While the warming shelter fills up in the cold months, its use is increasing as the months get warmer as well. They provide family rooms, so families do not have to split up. They work with residents to get back on their feet.

“We have 20 or more people every year that we’re working with the other agencies we’re able to get them into an apartment, get them a job, have get them to a place where they are living independently and not relying upon society to care for them. They’re caring for themselves,” said Twidwell.

A common misconception is there are more homeless people now than there was before according to Twidwell.

He says they do surveys every year and the number of homeless people in the area stays consistent.

