“The work has been done” - Northwestern trusts their preparation heading into championship game

DURHAM, N.C. (KTIV) - All the work is done for the Northwestern football team, and now all that’s left is going out on the field and competing for the NAIA Football National Championship.

Overall, the team says they feel ready to go and are now eager to just get out there and enjoy the moment as they compete for a national championship. Their main focus come game time on Saturday is to simply execute their game plan.

They’re confident in the work they’ve already put in all season, from the early morning workouts, the disciple in the weightroom, to the way they watch and prepare with film. There’s a lot of senior leadership on this team, including guys who came up short in the championship game two seasons ago. This time around, they say they know what to expect and are ready to go.

“All the work has been done. There’s really nothing to worry about anymore. We’ve put in the effort, we put in the long mornings, a long offseason, the early morning lifts, all the practices. We’re prepared, we’re ready to go, so just understanding that the from the position that we’re in, we’re ready to play, now just going out there and doing what we do,” said Tyler Jones.

For the seniors, they say they want to give everything they have for their last game.

“As a senior, I know for a fact, tomorrow will be the last football game I ever play. And football is a sport that once you’re done, you’re done. And so I think that’s the biggest thing is I want to be able to go out and say my last game I played was a championship,” said Blake Anderson.

The Red Raiders aim to win their first national championship since 1983 when they take on the Keiser University Seahawks at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

