Cedar Rapids History Center opens new exhibit in January

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KTIV) - The History Center in Cedar Rapids is opening the new exhibit Occupied Wounded Knee 1973. The exhibit commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the Occupation of Wounded Knee in South Dakota. The occupation was in response to abusive and corrupt power used on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Reopening of treaty negotiations was requested, however, denied.

The Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 affected hundreds of Oglala Lakota and followers of the American Indian Movement. The US Marshalls Service, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies controlled the area and exchanged gunfire with the activists.

The exhibition will feature the connections to Linn County, Iowa, through the trials of the AIM members and the role Cedar Rapids carried with the negotiations between the Native Americans and the U.S. government.

The exhibit will be open to the public starting January 7 and concluding in June 2023. Funding for the exhibit was made possible by the donations from Fred Pilcher and Janet Manatt Pilcher, a grant award from Humanities Iowa, a state-based humanities council, in support of the Wounded Knee 1973.m General admission to the event is $7 for adults, and $5 for students.

