Chillier days and snow chances in the upcoming week

By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - **Wind Chill Watch will take effect in Holt County 12 AM Tuesday and last until 6 PM Friday**

We finally got a break from the wind today which helped it feel a bit more comfortable outside, however more windy days are on the way.

Tonight, our lows will drop into the single digits. It will be a much calmer night as far as winds go with mostly cloudy skies overhead.

Tomorrow, temperatures will climb into the upper teens and lower 20s. There is a slight chance for freezing drizzle and flurries in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night will feel cooler with lows dropping below zero. Precipitation will push off to the east and leave us with mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds will decrease throughout the morning on Tuesday. We will get in on plenty of sunshine throughout most of the day. Highs will be around 8.

Tuesday night we will see clouds move back into the region. Lows will sit around 3 below zero.

Wednesday is when we stand to see the best chances for snow. Light accumulations will start in the morning hours and become heavier as the day progresses. Highs will be around 7.

Light snow showers will continue into the evening hours. Lows will be much colder, around 15 below zero.

How much colder can we expect things to get later in the week? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

