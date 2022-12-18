Elks Lodge Pack Christmas Food Baskets

By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 17, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Elks club gathered together Saturday, Dec. 17, and helped pack 225 Christmas Food Baskets. This is the 111th year the club has participated in the Christmas tradition.

“The Sioux City Elks Club distributes the Christmas Food Baskets to less fortunate members in our community. Each basket has more than $175 of food to provide Christmas dinner for the recipients, as well as additional food items,” stated Elk’s member Gloriann Navrkal.

Exalted Ruler Josh McClure shared that the kindness and generosity of the Elks members making this year’s Christmas Baskets possible impacted more than 350 adults and their families in the Siouxland community.

