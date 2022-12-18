Northeast Community College announces up-coming schedules

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - The offices at Northeast Community College will close for the winter holiday break Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m. This includes the Norfolk campus, the South Sioux City campus, and West Point. The offices will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 a.m.

Northeast will offer on-line only classes starting Monday, Dec. 19, and concluding on Friday, January 6. This Intersession will allow students to take additional classes between the fall and spring semester during the winter holiday break.

Classes for the spring semester will start Monday, Jan. 9. Registration for classes during the spring semester is allowed through the first day of classes January 9. Online registration is possible for returning students to campus through their My Northeast account. Any questions, concerns, or issues with registering online for classes should be addressed by calling (402) 844-7719 in order to talk to their advisor. New students will be contacted by the Admissions and Registration Office being instructed when to schedule an appointment.

Official placement scores for new students must be on file at the Admissions office prior to registration. If a student has not taken the MAP or ACT, they are encouraged to contact the Northeast Testing Center office to schedule an appointment to take said tests by calling (402) 844-7281. The tests have to be completed before a student can register for classes.

Perspective students are encouraged to visit northeast.edu/admissions/new-student-registration or contact the Admissions & Registration Office at Northeast Community College at (402) 844-7260 or by email at admreg@northeast.edu.

