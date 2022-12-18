Northwestern finishes season as NAIA Football National Champions, taking first national championship win in 39 years

DURHAM, N.C. (KTIV) - If one were to ask the Northwestern Red Raiders to reflect back on this past season, they would most likely say it’s been a ‘special’ season with a selfless group.

The Red Raiders won 12-straight games to get them into the NAIA National Championship game, their second trip to the national championship game in just three seasons. To walk away with the red banner, Northwestern would have to go through the #12 Keiser Seahawks who’ve knocked off a four, a one, and two seed to get to their first-ever championship game.

Durham County Memorial Stadium was a full house of Red Raiders fans who came out to cheer their team on for the biggest game of the season. Head Coach Matt McCarty went down the line to encourage every single player before it was go-time.

Keiser would strike first in the second quarter as Marques Burgess punches it in from 1-yard out for the first points of the game and its a 7-0 Seahawks lead.

The Red Raiders got right to work instantly responding as Jalyn Gramstad throws a dart to Cade Moser. Moser would turn on the jets with nobody else to catch him as he takes in the 69-yard touchdown to tie it up at seven.

In the third quarter, Moser said ‘We did it once, why not do it again’ as he finds the hole to breakaway up the left side and this man can’t be stopped as he goes flying down the sideline once again. He takes in a 64-yard touchdown to the house for the 14-7 lead.

The game lived up to its standards as it was a back and forth thriller. Keiser stays in this one as Jaden Meizinger plows his way in on the 2-yard run to knot it up at 14.

As the third quarter winds down, the Red Raiders get hot as Gramstad goes up top firing right into the hands of Konner McQuillan and he says ‘See ya’ taking it all the way in for the 64-yard touchdown for Northwestern to take a 21-17 lead.

Pulling away now in the fourth quarter, Gramstad rolls out and fires to find Blake Anderson in the endzone for the 28-17 lead.

Then it was the icing on the cake for quarterback Jalyn Gramstad as he fakes out the defense to have a wide-open lane into the endzone taking in the 19-yard touchdown with under two minutes to go.

Keiser would get the ball hoping to make something happen but a deep pass was intercepted by Noah Van’t Hof. It was his second interception on the day to put this game away.

Excitement filled the sidelines as players showered head coach Matt McCarty with a Gatorade bath. McCarty was a former Northwestern football player himself who has now led his team to a National Championship.

The Northwestern Red Raiders are the 2022 NAIA Football National Champions taking down Keiser 35-25 to win the program’s third national championship in program history.

“It’s been a dream of mine and to see us do this and win a national title with me playing quarterback. It’s just something that my younger self would be super proud of. It’s amazing,” said Jalyn Gramstad, Northwestern quarterback.

“This is a greatest feeling ever I’m not going to forget that. To turn to the crowd, I just put my two arms up and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ So I’m never going to forget that feeling. That last two minutes felt like it took forever, that felt like years, so when that happened and we finally locked it up felt incredible,” said Cade Moser, Northwestern wide receiver.

“It’s really special, as someone who played at Northwestern. There’s so much pride from our alumni. I’m just so happy for all Raider Nation to be able to experience another national championship in football,” said Matt McCarty, Northwestern football head coach.

This team will go down in history as the team that brought home the first national championship in 39 years.

