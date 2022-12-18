One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident

(file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person was killed in an SUV and snowmobile accident near Hartford Saturday evening.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the area of South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 pm. Life-saving measures were performed by first responders for the driver of the snowmobile. However, the driver of the snowmobile, a 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The occupants of the SUV were uninjured. Avera Careflight helicopter was also dispatched to the scene.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hartford Fire Department, Humboldt Ambulance, Emergency Management, and Avera CareFlight.

The crash is still under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Northwestern at Durham for NAIA Championship game
Northwestern wins against Keiser, taking NAIA National Football title
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV names key newsroom leadership positions

Latest News

Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
Elks Lodge Pack Christmas Food Baskets.
Elks Lodge Pack Christmas Food Baskets
Elks Lodge Pack Christmas Food Baskets.
Elks Lodge Pack Christmas Food Baskets
Northwestern defeats Keiser 35-25 to win the 2022 NAIA Football National Championship
Northwestern Football Wins 2022 NAIA Football National Championship