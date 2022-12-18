Winter Games in Okoboji to include Chili Cook-off

OKOBOJI, IA (KTIV) - The Winter Games at Okoboji are offering an event for your culinary athletes, a chili cook-off. The event is sponsored by Ruthven Meat Locker. Entry forms are available online at uofowintergames.com, or at the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce office at Arnold’s Park. The event is scheduled to take place Friday, Jan. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Dikinson County Expo at Spirit Lake.

The Cook-off participants are requested to provide a minimum of 20 gallons of their award-winning chili, ladles, extension cords, and warmers. They are encouraged to decorate their serving areas. The event is limited to 27 teams. Applications must be complete and submitted to the Chamber office by Friday, Jan. 13.

The theme for the event is Holidays. Judges for the event include Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and Cupid. Businesses and organizations will be entered in the competition in addition to area lakes residents. Categories for prizes include: Best Overall Chili, Best Nonprofit, and Best Booth. Winners will be announced on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Burning of the Greens and Fireworks Extravaganza.

For more information about the event and the Okoboji Winter Games events, visit www.uofowintergames.com, or contact Kiley Zankowski at (712) 332-2107.

