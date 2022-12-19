Bitter cold, gusty winds, and snow all coming this week

**Wind Chill Advisory for much of southeast South Dakota from 2 am until 10 am Tuesday**

**Wind Chill Warning for much of western and southern Siouxland from Wednesday night through Saturday morning

**Wind Chill Watch for central and northern Siouxland Thursday morning through Saturday morning**

**Winter Storm Watch for all of Siouxland Wednesday afternoon through Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s appropriate that winter will officially arrive Wednesday afternoon because wintry weather with bitter wind chills and snowfall is on the way.

The light snow that was taking place Monday afternoon will move out and a little clearing may take place later tonight with lows going a little below zero with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Wind chills tonight could go to -30 degrees in northwestern Siouxland which is where a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from 2 am until 10 am Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a brighter day but a colder day with highs on the single digits and lower teens under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will cloud up Tuesday night with lows again going a bit below zero.

Snow will then be developing during the day Wednesday with highs in the low teens and an east wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The snow will continue to come down Wednesday night and this is also when the gusty winds will move into the picture which will greatly reduce visibility and make for terrible driving conditions.

A bit of snow could continue into the early morning hours on Thursday, but the bigger problem will be the wind that could continue to gust between 40 and 50 miles per hour which means the visibility will continue to be low throughout the day due to snow on the ground being blown around.

There is a good chance that much of central and eastern Siouxland could see more than 6 inches of snow.

Due to the snow coming and the wind blowing that snow around, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of Siouxland from Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

Highs on Thursday will stay below zero and wind chills could go as low as 35 degrees below zero.

Thursday night will give us some of the coldest of the wind chills which could go as low as -50 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect for western and southern Siouxland from Wednesday night through Saturday morning for wind chills down to -45 degrees.

There is also a Wind Chill Watch for central and northern Siouxland from Thursday morning through Saturday morning for wind chill also down to -45 degrees.

When will conditions improve?

I’ll be taking a closer look at your Christmas forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.