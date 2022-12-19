Christmas Tree Fire Prevention

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over this holiday season, it’s important to keep an eye on those decorations, especially Christmas Trees.

Sioux City Fire and Rescue urge residents to be mindful of their holiday decorations, Christmas trees, and holiday cooking. Most importantly they want residents to make sure that their real Christmas trees are watered.

One way to help keep the tree hydrated is by cutting off an inch or so of the trunk before you set it up.

One sign that a tree is getting dry is when the needles start to fall off.

