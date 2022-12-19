Cold day in Siouxland with the possibility of some light snow showers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We are sitting in the teens and single digits this morning with wind chills below zero in portions of Siouxland. Wind this morning is coming out of the east up to 20 miles per hour with mostly cloudy skies across the region.

The rest of the day we will see wind up to 15 miles per hour out of the north northeast. Highs today will be in the upper teens and low 20s, but with the wind up to 15 miles per hour will have wind chills in the single digits for most of the day.

We also have a chance to see some snow showers in our eastern counties today. We are forecasting 1 to 2 inches in our eastern and southern counties with the 2 inches being on the higher end of the forecast. We could see a good dusting of snow in central Siouxland as well.

Tonight, the snow showers start to move out of our region. We could see a few flurries in eastern Siouxland tonight, but nothing to change to forecast that much. We will see temperatures below zero for much of the viewing with mostly cloudy skies with some clearing later on into the night. Wind chills will be ranging from zero below 15 to 20 since wind will be up to 20 miles per hour tonight out of the northwest.

The rest of the week gets interesting. We have snow likely Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the single digits to below zero for highs. Wind will start to increase into Wednesday and Thursday making wind chills be 30 to 50 below zero.

Because of this the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of Siouxland Tuesday and Wednesday due to the snow chance.

Also, the National Weather Service as issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Today until Wednesday and a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday until Saturday.

I have more details in the attached video above and on News 4 Today!

