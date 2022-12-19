Director of North Fork Area Transit accused of stealing from nonprofit

By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities have filed an arrest warrant for a man who was the director of a nonprofit located out of Norfolk, Nebraska.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart is accused of stealing from North Fork Area Transit, a nonprofit that provides public transit services. Court documents claim Stewart used a company card, meant for company-only purchases, to make personal purchases that included payments to casinos and airlines.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was informed of this on Dec. 15 and started investigating. In an interview with North Fork Area Transit’s President Traci Jeffrey, investigators learned she had reviewed the credit card statements and bank records and discovered the unauthorized purchases. She also claims another bank account connected to North Fork Area Transit was being used to make payments on the credit card issued to Stewart.

Jeffrey also informed investigators that the credit card and bank accounts, which she claimed only Stewart had access to, were frozen on Dec. 11. This was done after the unauthorized purchases were discovered by the nonprofit’s board.

Investigators got copies of the company-owned card’s payments and say between April 2022 through December 2022 the card was used at multiple casinos. Authorities claim these unauthorized purchases exceeded $740,000 during this period of time.

Documents show a warrant was issued for Stewart’s arrest on Dec. 16, 2022, but he has not been brought into custody yet. He is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking, which can have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

