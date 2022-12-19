Drought conditions in Siouxland effect local Christmas Tree farm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is one week until Christmas and a local Siouxland Christmas Tree Farm has been dealing with the effects of the past few years of drought conditions and their tree varieties and supplies for sales.

T&S Christmas Tree Farms south of Hawarden, IA, has been a Siouxland staple since 1986.

Weather conditions over recent years have taken a toll on some of the trees on the farm.

“In the last few years, it’s still been consistent in growing, except for the drought. I’m claiming three to four years of drought here. The small trees, the ones we plant every year that are about four years old, and about 18 inches tall. They do not survive the drought and so that’s going to limit us in four or five years in varieties of trees that are not surviving,” said Robin Smith.

Some varieties, such as the evergreen, do well in droughts, but the lack of cloud cover can cause those trees to die.

Sales this year have been steady for T&S when it comes to consumers purchasing their trees and other holiday decor, even with the national tree shortage creating a downturn in inventory.

“It has made it a lot harder for us to order our supplemental trees We order in about 25% of what we sell, but that has gone down to 15 or 10 percent in the last couple of years, because there isn’t any to get,” said Smith.

The economy and inflation have also impacted sales on some of the extra decor that T&S creates, such as the nearly 500 wreaths that are made from foliage from their trees.

Being able to see the lasting impact the farm creates through generations of people makes all the hard work and trials worth it.

“I had a lady come out yesterday, she was so excited to come out here. Her kids are grown, she doesn’t’ get a real tree anymore, her husband’s hunting, and she was just so excited to come out here. It just gives people a sense of holiday and festivity,” said Smith.

