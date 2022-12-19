A group of Sioux City East boys are caroling for a cause

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A group of young men from Sioux City East are caroling for a cause.

It all started at the lunch table with a group of friends having fun and singing.

“We kind of just did it for fun at first and then someone gave us money and then we thought it would be a good idea to do it for charity,” said Kelynn Jacobsen, of the Sioux City Caroling Cadets.

These students have raised more than $500 dollars, and they are using it in an effort to better the community that has given so much to them.

”We are donating to the warming shelter, we’re going to go buy a bunch of coats and hats and make our donation there,” said Jackson Johnson, of the Sioux City Caroling Cadets.

Most of the boys will be graduating, but they did say they hope that they can continue this in the future for the Sioux City Community.

“I think it just really shows where our mindset is at and that we can give the money to other people instead of giving it to ourselves. We really don’t need it so giving it to the warming shelter for people that need stuff like that is a lot better and more useful for them than it is for us,” said Cole Ritchie, another member of the Sioux City Caroling Cadets.

To keep up with what they are doing the boys have created an Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter with the handle Sioux City Carolers.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.