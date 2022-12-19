Iowa Farmland Values Hit All-Time High

AMES, IA (KTIV) - The value of an acre of farmland in Iowa, on average, is $11,411 an acre. That’s a 17 percent jump from last year. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is higher this year than at any other point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941.

Iowa farmland value has increased 29 percent from last year. Rarely, since 1941, have land values increased more than 15 percent in one year’s time, the highest value rising more than 32.5 percent in 2011.

Although most people would blame inflation for the land’s value to increase, it was not the driving force. Commodity prices, limited land supply, and low interest rates through the summer of 2022 had far more of an influence, according to Wendong Zhang, Associate Professor of Economics and Faculty Affiliate of the Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University.

“The Federal Reserve seems to be determined to keep raising interest rates until they get a firm control on inflation. This is a tricky balance because the larger and quicker interest rates hikes run, the risk of slowing down the economy, potentially to a recession,” said Zhang. While he noted that higher interest rates put downward pressure on the farmland market. The true effects on the land’s value take up to two years to truly surface.

And although the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, only 19 percent of the state’s farmland is for sale. The other 81 percent is already bought and paid for, causing the fluctuation in values not to affect most farmer’s purchasing decisions. According to Zhang’s findings, 81% of Iowa’s farmland is completely paid for, so the rate changes do not have much of an effect on farmer’s land purchasing decisions.

