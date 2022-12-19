Is your Christmas shopping done? Have you even started?

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s down to a week before Christmas. Do you have your Christmas shopping completed? Have you even started?

When dealing with shopping for Christmas, consumers fall into three groups:

1. Those who did all their gift shopping months ago, have the freezer stocked with everything they need for Christmas dinner, and are calmly resting and not worrying about the upcoming holiday.

2. Those who jumped into shopping mode the day after Thanksgiving, and got things marked off their lists, and are now wrapping their gifts.

3. Then there are those who are a bit disorganized, forgetful, or tend to leave things until the very last minute.

CouponBirds conducted a survey of 3,150 people to find out how many people actually wait until Christmas Eve Day to purchase their gifts. The results showed that almost 30 percent of the men surveyed, did wait until Christmas Eve to purchase their partner’s gifts. However, 23 percent of the women surveyed, also waited until Christmas Eve Day also to purchase their partner’s gifts.

Waiting until the last minute, a little more than half of the men surveyed (54%) admitted that buying their partner’s gift caused anxiety.

“You don’t need to spend a lot to make your partner fee treasured. Sometimes it really is the little things that count,” said Tricia Smith from CouponBirds.

Couples that were surveyed said they spend approximately $141 on their partner each year at Christmas. However, with the high inflation, 52% of those surveyed said they will probably be spending less on their partner this year.

