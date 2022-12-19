Matters of the State: Lawmaker travel scrutiny; Vargo discusses AG experience

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down concerns about a recent trip involving multiple lame duck lawmakers and whether it could lead to changes to the state legislature’s travel policy.

We also take a closer look at the weeklong winter storm that pummeled the state, Gov. Noem’s proposal to restrict foreign-owned ag land in South Dakota, and Sen. Rounds’ bill to repeal discriminatory laws targeting Native Americans.

We also sit down with South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo to discuss his time in office as he prepares to return to his role as the Pennington County State’s Attorney. You can watch that full interview here:

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and at 10 a.m. on KOTA.

