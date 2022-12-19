Morningside University’s Ag. dept. receives over $50,000 grant from Cargill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Applied Agriculture and Food Studies department at Morningside University received a gift of more than $51,500 that will help the program in the coming years.

The gift presented by Cargill Incorporated will be used to purchase a tractor and equipment for the school’s outdoor classroom. The check was presented at the Lags Greenhouse on the university’s campus, representatives from Cargill and the Morningside University President, Dr. Albert Mosley, were on hand for the donation.

Dr. Thomas Paulsen, Head of the Agricultural Program, says that the agriculture industry has a large deficit of workers right now and partnerships like this can help bolster the workforce.

“We like to think that our program here at Morningside University is making a big difference in helping us meet those needs, and partnerships like this one with Cargill are tremendously important in helping us implement our mission to put out high-quality graduates.” Said Dr. Thomas Paulsen, Associate Professor and Department Head of the Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department.

Bill Krohn, a CIT Representative with Cargill, says that a big reason for the donation is that Cargill is a part of the soybean processors in Sioux City and it is very important for the area.

While Paulsen didn’t give a specific brand of tractor the program was seeking, he did say it would be green

