Morningside University’s Ag. dept. receives over $50,000 grant from Cargill

Cargill Presents Check of more than $50,000 to Morningside University
Cargill Presents Check of more than $50,000 to Morningside University(KTIV)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Applied Agriculture and Food Studies department at Morningside University received a gift of more than $51,500 that will help the program in the coming years.

The gift presented by Cargill Incorporated will be used to purchase a tractor and equipment for the school’s outdoor classroom. The check was presented at the Lags Greenhouse on the university’s campus, representatives from Cargill and the Morningside University President, Dr. Albert Mosley, were on hand for the donation.

Dr. Thomas Paulsen, Head of the Agricultural Program, says that the agriculture industry has a large deficit of workers right now and partnerships like this can help bolster the workforce.

“We like to think that our program here at Morningside University is making a big difference in helping us meet those needs, and partnerships like this one with Cargill are tremendously important in helping us implement our mission to put out high-quality graduates.” Said Dr. Thomas Paulsen, Associate Professor and Department Head of the Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department.

Bill Krohn, a CIT Representative with Cargill, says that a big reason for the donation is that Cargill is a part of the soybean processors in Sioux City and it is very important for the area.

While Paulsen didn’t give a specific brand of tractor the program was seeking, he did say it would be green

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
One person killed in a vehicle and snowmobile accident
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Protecting your vehicle from key fob hackers, thieves
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves

Latest News

Director of North Fork Area Transit accused of stealing from nonprofit
Joan Adam
South Dakota Secretary of Health Joan Adam retires
Cold day in Siouxland with the possibility of some light snow showers
Cold day in Siouxland with the possibility of some light snow showers
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Lawmaker travel scrutiny; Vargo discusses AG experience