Nebraska Parks offer trails for winter exercise

CHADRON, NE (KTIV) - The state of Nebraska has five state parks that offer a variety of trails for winter walking and exercise.

Chadron State Park, was Nebraska’s first state park, founded in 1921. The Steamboat Trail there is breath-taking to see in the snow. The trail is 1.3 miles, and somewhat challenging, as it takes you through the Ponderosa Pines and winds up to the buttes. Steamboat Butte will be at one end of the trail, named so due to its resemblance to the steamboats that once traversed the Missouri River.

Ponca State Park has two trails for cross-country skiers to utilize in the winter months. The first trail is 1.5 miles and winds around the G8 tent area and through the park’s shooting complex. Not only will skiers be able to take in the beautiful scenery of the park, but plenty of deer have been sited there this year, too. If taking in a view of the river is more your style, then the second trail is a fine choice. It is a bit longer at two miles; however, it is also on more of a flat terrain, and possibly a better choice for beginners on skis. The park also has 22 miles of other trails, accessible to visitors strictly for walking.

In the Wildcat Hills State recreation area, near Gering, Turkey Run Trail is an excellent choice if you enjoy witnessing wildlife or studying geology. There is a diverse typography at the park, with rock buttes and other rock formations, Ponderosa Pines, and the North Platte River Valley. The formation of the trails allows walkers to get a close up look at the layers of sandstone and siltstone that have built up over the years. You’re sure to be greeted by deer, turkey, and songbirds while out on the trails. Occasionally, a bobcat or coyote have been spotted out from the trails.

At the Lewis and Clark State Park Recreation Area, the South Shore Trails are approximately four miles in length. The smooth walkway allows walking enthusiasts to witness the beauty of the cedar and oak woodlands, and the bluffs, at Lewis and Clark Lake and Gavins Point Dam. This wonderful area is located in Northeast Nebraska, near Crofton.

If mobility is a bit of an issue for you, the Riverview Trail at Schramm Park State Recreation Area, near Gretna, in Southeast Nebraska, might be more to your liking. The trail only takes approximately five minutes or so to walk. However, there is plenty to view and take-in. Bald Eagles, racoons, and fish near the shoreline will be there to greet you. The trails short distance and flat surface make it ideal for parents with young children.

However, if you’d like to take on a bit more of a challenge, the recreation area also offers the Hackberry Trail and the Red Cedar Trail. Both wind through the park’s forest and offer an excellent opportunity for spotting deer or turkeys. The trails are longer and offer a bit more difficulty in rugged hiking.

