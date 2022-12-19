Sioux City Police searching for suspects after robbery at Sarg’s Mini Mart

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are searching for suspects after a convenience store in Sioux City was robbed Monday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 6:20 a.m. officers were sent to Sarg’s Mini Mart at 3407 Glenn Ave for a reported robbery.

After getting to the scene, officers found the store’s clerk, who told them that two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and facemasks entered the store, immediately assaulted her and knocked her to the ground. Police say the two men then took cash from the register and left the store in a blue Ford F-150.

The truck, along with other evidence, was located by police a few blocks away from Sarg’s. It was also discovered that the truck had been reported stolen from a garage on the north side of Sioux City on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a blue pickup truck, pictured here, which was reported stolen two days earlier (Sioux City Police Department)

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

