Where you can dispose of your live Christmas trees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City says you will be able to leave your live Christmas trees out to be collected over a certain period of time in January.

Fresh-cut, live Christmas trees will be accepted curbside from Monday, Jan. 2 until Friday, Jan. 13. Officials say trees should have all decorations removed and cut into four-foot lengths. A single-use waste sticker will not be necessary for Christmas trees during this timeframe.

Additionally, trees may be taken to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and dropped off in the lower parking lot from Monday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Jan. 17. Trees should be clean with no ornaments, tinsel, lights, price tags, stands or plastic bags and placed in the lower parking lot. Wreaths will not be accepted.

Trees will be chipped and used on trails within the park.

The Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Highway 12).

In addition, cardboard, wrapping paper, and rigid plastics generated during the holiday season is recyclable and may be placed in your curbside recycle bin. Christmas lights, ribbons, bows, and flexible plastic films are NOT eligible for recycling.

