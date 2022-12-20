5th graders ‘CanStruction’ project helps donate food to local church

Canned goods used to make school decorations before being donated.
By Brandon Martin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - “Within a half hour to 45 minutes that food is gone, the need is very great in this area,” said Lisa Franco, director of the Food Pantry at St. John’s Lutheran Church, talking about an outside food box at the church.

Fifth grade students from Morningside STEM Elementary School in Sioux City helped deliver food for those in need.

The food drive was a part of their ‘CanStruction’ project where students used cans to build Christmas themed decorations at the school, that were later donated. The students were bussed in to St Luke’s Lutheran Church to deliver more than 800 cans of food.

Franco says those cans will hopefully last a month, but it goes fast.

“When I make 100 boxes, and you put two cans, there is 200 canned goods I’ve already used. So, to say that it goes fast, it goes fast,” said Franco.

For one fifth grade student, this event helped him work as a group to help donate, something that he said made him feel good to help others.

“It feels really great to know that I fed people, that I put food on the table for them. I think it’s really good, it’s a really great feeling,” said Jack Welch, 5th grade student.

Franco says they never turn anyone away. Food distributions happen the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

