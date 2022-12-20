‘Adopt a Family’ Christmas event helps the less fortunate in Siouxland

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -There are only five days until Christmas and the Upper Des Moines Opportunity organization is doing its part in spreading the Christmas cheer.

Well over a thousand presents filled the halls of the Des Moines Opportunity building in Storm Lake, Iowa. Their annual Adopt a Family event is coming to a close as they are handing out all of the presents.

This year they had a combined 280 families and senior citizens who will be receiving gifts that have been graciously donated by various community members, organizations, and churches.

”It’s been beautiful, the support, how much people love and care for others, and they’ve been very generous giving gifts to other families that are struggling and having a hard time,” said Magdalena Reyes, Upper Des Moines Outreach Specialist

The presents were handed out from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and if there were families that couldn’t make it, the staff and volunteers will continue work Wednesday to get everyone their gifts.

The teamwork from the community and volunteers is really what makes this even possible.

”Beautiful people from the community that will come and help me, so that’s why I always say we are a beautiful team not all the credit is just for me, I’m blessed to have them and that’s how I can continue doing my beautiful work,” said Reyes.

Reyes said it’s heartwarming to see the community come together and help other families have a better Christmas.

