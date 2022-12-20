‘Adopt a Family’ Christmas event helps the less fortunate in Siouxland

Adopt a Family Christmas event in Storm Lake to help the less fortunate
Adopt a Family Christmas event in Storm Lake to help the less fortunate(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -There are only five days until Christmas and the Upper Des Moines Opportunity organization is doing its part in spreading the Christmas cheer.

Well over a thousand presents filled the halls of the Des Moines Opportunity building in Storm Lake, Iowa. Their annual Adopt a Family event is coming to a close as they are handing out all of the presents.

This year they had a combined 280 families and senior citizens who will be receiving gifts that have been graciously donated by various community members, organizations, and churches.

”It’s been beautiful, the support, how much people love and care for others, and they’ve been very generous giving gifts to other families that are struggling and having a hard time,” said Magdalena Reyes, Upper Des Moines Outreach Specialist

The presents were handed out from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and if there were families that couldn’t make it, the staff and volunteers will continue work Wednesday to get everyone their gifts.

The teamwork from the community and volunteers is really what makes this even possible.

”Beautiful people from the community that will come and help me, so that’s why I always say we are a beautiful team not all the credit is just for me, I’m blessed to have them and that’s how I can continue doing my beautiful work,” said Reyes.

Reyes said it’s heartwarming to see the community come together and help other families have a better Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Carrie Jones
Remaining at home for months, Nebraska murder suspect arrested
Security camera footage shows two men entered the Sarg's Mini Mart on Glenn Ave with hooded...
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after robbery at Sarg’s Mini Mart

Latest News

Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
5th graders ‘CanStruction’ project helps donate food to local church
Garbage collection
Sioux City officials say to expect changes in garbage collection this week
Canned goods used to make school decorations before being donated.
5th graders ‘CanStruction’ project helps donate food to local church