Colder air and snow will be moving into Siouxland this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. A very cold start to our day with temperatures in the single digits and many places below zero. Our wind this morning has continued out of the north northwest up to 15 miles per hour giving wind chills from 20 below zero to 10 below zero. Be sure to be bundling up before you head outside today.

Today will be cold across Siouxland. Highs will only get into the upper single digits and low teens today. Factor in the wind out of the north northwest up to 15 miles per hour the wind chills will range from 15 degrees below zero to 10 degrees below zero. On the bright side we will see some sunshine today with the partly cloudy skies.

Tonight is when our first chance of snow moves into the region. Overnight into our Wednesday light snow showers will be possible as the cold front approaches from the west. On top of the snow showers we will see our temperatures at or below zero tonight with our wind out of the north northwest up to 10 miles per hour. That will give us some wind chills, but not as bad as today.

Wednesday our highs will be into the mid to upper teens and maybe some low 20s, but that doesn’t last long as the cold front will move into the region in the afternoon. As the cold front passes through it will bring in come artic cold air. Snow will follow into the night on Wednesday and into the early part of our Thursday.

Because of the winter storm the National Weather Service has put all of Siouxland under a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday until Thursday. Also, want to mention the whole state of Iowa is under a Winter Storm Watch so keep that in mind if you have plans to travel.

We also have a Wind Chill Warning in effect from Wednesday night until Saturday morning. We could see wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero. Be sure to be bundled up if go out during these days.

On top of the windy conditions we could see near blizzard conditions and patchy blowing snow which will limit travel across the region.

When it comes to snowfall we are seeing a eastward shift with the latest models showing higher snow totals into eastern Siouxland. They could see up to 6 inches of snow. Central Siouxland could see up to 3 to 4 inches of snow. Western Siouxland could see up to 2 inches of snow. Regardless of how much snow we get the weather is going to be dangerously cold.

I will have all the details in the attached video above and on News 4 at Noon!

