Dakota City Fire Department team up with Gateway 2.OH to serve some holiday cheer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Dakota City Fire Department and Gateway 2.OH held their first ever “Pizza with Santa” event Monday night.

People had the chance to have their pizza delivered by Santa himself on his fire truck sleigh.

Fire trucks drove all around Dakota City from 5 to 7 pm.

KTIV got to tag along with firefighters, Cole and Sam, 1st Assistant Chief Pat and, of course, Santa for the deliveries.

People could also see Santa at the restaurant.

“Anything that we can do as the fire department. To deliver pizzas and put a smile on the kid’s face you know around Christmas time to see Santa. It’s all worth it and like I said it’s a nice community event to go out and see people,” said Clint Rasmussen, Dakota City Fire Chief.

The head cook, David Parks, helped prepare all the pizzas.

He and his family wanted to do this for the fire department as a way to give back for all they have done for the community.

“I had the old gateway and back in March of 2017, it burned down. Dakota City Fire Department was the first responder. There are a lot of the guys in this room right now that tried to save that building. And we are here about 6 years later and it’s just emotional to be with them and work with them because I know how hard they tried to save my first building,” said Parks.

All the proceeds will go directly to the Dakota City Fire Department.

