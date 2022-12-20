Dakota Valley School District open up “Panther Pantry” before holiday break

Depending on the year, the pantry has provided items to 15-30 students.
Depending on the year, the pantry has provided items to 15-30 students.
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over the years, they have hosted several pick-up events prior to school breaks so families can shop for additional items to have at home while students are not in school.



The Panther Pantry has been located at their high school since the fall of 2017.

It provides Middle School and High School students with items such as food, clothing, and personal care items.

If you are interested in donating toward their pantry, you can contact them at Melisa.Bisenius@k12.sd.us. They are always in need of food, personal care items, and gift cards to grocery stores.

