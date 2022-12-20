‘Devastating’: Beloved K-9 dies in house fire

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A K-9 in Minnesota died in a house fire Monday afternoon, along with the family’s two other dogs.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a house fire in rural Nessel Township, about 60 miles north of Minneapolis.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the house engulfed in flames.

The house was identified as that of Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Nate Fisher and his family. While the family was not home at the time of the fire, the family’s three dogs all died, including Fisher’s K-9 companion Kyro.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement of K-9 Kyro’s death on Facebook with “extreme sadness,” saying the news was “devastating.”

Chisago County deputies, along with members of other local agencies, escorted K-9 Kyro’s body to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Arden Hills. The sheriff’s office said the dog will be prepared for a “proper goodbye” with details to follow.

“We are forever grateful for K-9 Deputy Kyro’s service, and he will not be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Fisher family lost more than their three best friends – officials said they lost “everything” in the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

