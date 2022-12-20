Discussion continues on lease of ball fields

Two bidders are vying to lease the baseball and softball complex
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Council spent another meeting discussing two organizations who want to lease and maintain the Riverside Recreational Sports Complex, and the six ball fields on site.

The council tabled a decision on a proposed compromise between The Arena Sports Academy, and the Westside Little League.

Council members want more information about registrations for each organization.

Dustin Cooper, executive director of The Arena, says they would like to be the owner and operator of the six fields while leasing the fields to other organizations.

our proposal is to lease all six fields at Riverside Sports Complex, thus, taking on all financial obligations, hire a full time maintenance person, make those fields available to not only the SOA softball league program, but a plethora of other activities and programs in the area as well ,”Cooper said

Right now, the Siouxland Youth Athletics Softball organization leases the fields, but doesn’t have the resources to do it on its own anymore.

Westside Little League says it’s looking to operate programming Monday through Thursday, but believe it could be in position to be the operator and maintainer of the complex.

“December 14, we met at parks and rec, and discussed ways that we could split up the fields, there’s details that we still need to work out to make sure works for both organizations,” Westside Little League President Justin Sanders said.

At the beginning of the meeting the council also honored the Mayor’s Youth Commission’s 2022 accomplishments, and took time to swear in the student executive leaders of the commission.

