Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud

LAWTON, Iowa (KTIV) - An auto repair shop out of Lawton, Iowa has been found guilty of fraud and now has to pay millions of dollars in damages.

According to court documents, The Healey Werks Corp. (THWC) violated Iowa’s Motor Vehicle Services Trade Practices Act, breached contracts, was professionally negligent and committed various forms of fraud against vintage automobile owner Bill Oesterle of Indianapolis.

A Woodbury County Judge ordered THWC to pay $2.39 million against THWC, tripling the amount in accordance with the Iowa Motor Vehicle Services Trade Practices Act and also ordered the THWC to pay Oesterle’s court costs and attorney fees.

Documents state Oesterle sued THWC, Anca Properties LLC and THWC President Craig Hillinger for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased as an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars. Hillinger and ANCA Properties, LLC filed for bankruptcy protection the day before trial. The court stayed action against them but allowed the case against THWC to proceed.

The court found that “defendant THWC obtained money from Plaintiff (Oesterle) under false pretenses, false representation, or actual fraud; that it willfully and maliciously converted Oesterle’s property (specifically, an Austin Healey Silverstone automobile) to his own use and possession; and willfully and maliciously injured Oesterle’s property by incorrectly and improperly performing restoration work on his vehicles, which lowered the value of the vehicles.”

