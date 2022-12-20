Remaining at home for months, Nebraska murder suspect arrested

LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - There are now two people under arrest for a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska. Unlike her husband and co-defendant, Carrie Jones faces a lone first-degree murder charge instead of four.

Since August, we’ve learned more about the murders of the Twiford family, and Michele Ebeling. We’ve dug through court documents, questioned officials and attended court hearings.

Last Friday’s news that Carrie Jones had been arrested gives us the clearest timeline yet of what happened in Laurel, Nebraska, back in August. But there’s still plenty of unanswered questions. First among them, why did these murders occur?

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say, ‘You must be relieved.’ And I said ‘you have no idea,’” said Alan Pallas, a neighbor and witness to the alleged crimes.

Let’s go back to Aug. 4, 2022. Authorities say Jason Jones, with the help of Carrie Jones, murdered the Twiford family and then later Michele Ebeling. Until last Friday, Jason Jones was the only one charged.

“But closure is on its way now. (As) soon as it gets to the court and we know they’re sentenced to whichever they’re (going to) get,” said Pallas. “I don’t know but what I’m thinking is: Nebraska still has the death penalty.”

Court documents and testimony showed Carrie Jones continued to live in her home from the time of the incident in August until her arrest on Dec. 16. During that time, records show her phone was seized and that neighbors took out restraining orders against her.

Carrie Jones testified under oath that she was helping the Nebraska State Patrol. But in a press release, NSP says it was forensic testing on her seized phone that ultimately lead to her arrest.

No motive for the crime has been announced by police, though we do know that Carrie Jones spoke with law enforcement on the day of the incident, but wasn’t arrested.

Jason Jones, the prime suspect, was arrested the day after the incident, also at the Jones family home. While Carrie Jones kept out of jail for the last four or so months, that’s changed.

While she awaits her court date, she’s held on a $1 million bond. That court date will come on Jan. 23rd at the Cedar County Courthouse.

