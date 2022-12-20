Sioux City North boys find their first win of the season shutting down the Storm Lake Tornadoes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a tough start for the Sioux City North Stars boys basketball team as they currently sit at 0-5, but on Monday night they would face another winless team as they host Storm Lake.

The Stars were hoping to get their first win of the season in front of their home crowd.

Final Scores:

Boys High School Basketball:

S.C. North 61 Storm Lake 59 F

Bishop Heelan 53 Le Mars 30 F

Gehlen Catholic 78 HMS 46 F

Wakefield 77 Westwood 38 F

Girls High School Basketball:

Storm Lake 59 S.C. North 50 F

Gehlen Catholic 62 HMS 59 F/OT

Remsen St. Mary’s 61 Lawton-Bronson 28 F

Sioux Center 55 Boyden-Hull 39 F

Westwood 48 Wakefield 40 F

Kingsley-Pierson 53 West Sioux 35 F

