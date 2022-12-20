Sioux City officials say to expect changes in garbage collection this week

Garbage collection
Garbage collection(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials with Sioux City say Gill Hauling plans to begin the Wednesday morning garbage and recycling collection earlier than expected due to the forecasted winter weather.

This may include modification to routes. Garbage and recycling will be collected in areas that are more difficult to access, such as alleys and hills, early in the day with level, more manageable areas collected later in the day. This decision will be based on road conditions and accessibility.

Gill Hauling currently plans to pick up garbage and recycling on schedule for Thursday and Friday routes. With extreme winter weather conditions forecasted for Wednesday night through Friday, Gill Hauling will continue to monitor conditions and future updates regarding their ability to collect will be provided when known. Officials say residents should place containers curbside the night before collection as normal.

Questions may be directed to Gill Hauling at 712-279-0151.

