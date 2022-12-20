Snow, gusty winds, and bitterly cold weather continue to move closer

**Winter Storm Warning for southern and eastern Siouxland from noon Wednesday to Friday night**

**Winter Weather Advisory from noon Wednesday to Midnight Wednesday night for central and northern Siouxland, including Sioux City**

**Winter Weather Advisory from noon Wednesday to 6 pm Thursday for most of western Siouxland**

**Winter Storm Watch from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon**

**Wind Chill Warning for most of Siouxland from Wednesday night through Saturday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - All eyes continue to be on the changes that lie ahead that still include some snow, gusty winds, and bitterly cold wind chills.

Clouds will be thickening during the night tonight as lows settle to a little below zero with the wind staying quite light.

Snow will be developing during the day on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper teens as the wind will come up some to about 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Snow becomes more widespread from Wednesday evening into early Wednesday night and it’s also Wednesday night that will bring in very gusty winds out of the northwest that could get up to 40 miles per hour creating bitterly cold wind chills down to -30 degrees.

The snow will move to the east of Siouxland for Thursday but we’ll be left with blowing snow as the winds gust over 40 miles per hour at times which will cause highs that stay in the single digits below zero to feel more like it’s in the -30-degree below zero range.

Blowing snow will continue into Thursday night with lows in the low teens below zero with wind chills heading to at least -40 degrees.

The wind will continue to blow on Friday as well and even though we’ll see a lot of sunshine, highs will still only be in the single digits below zero.

The weekend is looking fairly quiet and we’ll start to warm a bit going from a high near zero on Saturday to highs on Christmas Day in the upper teens to near 20.

