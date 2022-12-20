South Sioux City declares snow emergency starting Wednesday

Stark County declares state of emergency
Stark County declares state of emergency(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City has declared a snow emergency set to start on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

According to a press release, the snow emergency goes from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. During which, parking is prohibited on the designated snow emergency routes. These routes are marked with signage and are primarily secondary streets used for heavier traffic. The city says the vehicles may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck on the routes.

Also, during a snow emergency, all non-emergency route streets will use the alternate parking requirement. Parking will be allowed only on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days, and then on the odd sides of the streets on odd calendar days.

Officials also want to remind people to not blow, push or shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

