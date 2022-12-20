SportsFource Extra Rewind Week Three

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The holiday break for all local Siouxland schools is coming up soon, which means we need to enjoy all the high school basketball action while we can.

It was a busy week this past week with games at schools, as well as the big Arena Invitational, so it’s time to reflect back by taking a look at this week’s SportsFource Rewind.

Plenty of teams were in action at the Tyson Events Center. Westwood’s Paige Wagner ut on a show as she gets open out in the corner and absolutely buries the corner three to help lead the Rebels to 54-30 win.

How about the Cardinals? South Sioux’s Randy DeCora would go flying down the baseline and shows off with the reverse layup.

It was just raining three’s all night long for Sioux City East as Samuel Jons launches one beyond the arc and just splashes it in as the Black Raiders stay undefeated.

Things start heating up for the Bishop Heelan Crusaders as they feed it to Matt Noll who swings on the rim for the dunk as Heelan cruises to a 57-27 win.

Back over at the Arena Invitational, Kaden Van Regenmorter gets the steal and goes coast to coast adding another bucket for Western Christian. He can do it all on both ends of the court.

Heelan’s Abby Lee goes driving through all kinds of traffic and finds a way to put the rock in the hoop as she gets the layup.

And closing things out at Sioux City West, Gio Vasquez kicks it out to Sharmal Harrell who drains the corner three giving the Wolverines some momentum.

