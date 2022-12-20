Ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With freezing temperatures, heating your house is a top priority to stay warm. However, there are some safety concerns to keep in mind while doing so.

Neil Thomas is a manager for Comfort Heroes, a plumbing, heating, and air company in Sioux Falls.

He says the extremely cold temperatures can bring a number of issues when it comes to your furnace.

“This time of year, it’s running two to three times longer than normal, that’s when things break open and you’ve got next week with highs at negative eleven it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Neil Thomas, Comfort Heroes manager.

Saying, this could also increase the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.

“A lot of times you can have a furnace that’s not emitting carbon monoxide because it’s burning clean, but when you get into these long run times and kind of change to it that’s when carbon monoxide shows up,” said Thomas.

With symptoms that could make it difficult to detect.

“It’s odorless it tasteless, you don’t know it’s happening. It starts off with minor headaches and those will turn into major headaches,” said Thomas.

Luckily, he says this can be prevented through regular checkups as early as possible.

“Getting that thing tuned up and looked at early in the season is imperative and if you’re not going to do that at least turn the thermostat on and make sure it’s working,” said Thomas.

In addition, Thomas says it important to have at least one carbon monoxide detector per household.

