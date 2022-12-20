West Street bridge funding approved

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council approved $1.5 million in funding for repairs on a bridge on West Street.

The West Street Bridge beat out two other projects that were in the running for the Federal Fiscal Year 2024 dollars from the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The total price tag for the improvement is $2.5 million.

The 6th Street bridge over the Floyd River was also considered.

