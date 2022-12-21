20-year-old arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man in Storm Lake, Iowa had to be submitted to a hospital after getting stabbed Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Storm Lake Police Department says at about 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, they were called to the local hospital for a man who had a stab wound. Police spoke with the victim who claimed that earlier in the day he was stabbed by Jezebella Ehsa, 20, of Storm Lake. He said the stabbing happened after an argument at a Storm Lake home in the 500 block of Barton Street. The man told police he was able to call a family member for help, who took them to the local hospital.

Police were later able to find Ehsa in Alta, Iowa and take her into custody without incident. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $12,000 bond and charged with willful injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

The victim was treated for serious injuries to his upper body and was transferred to a Sioux City hospital for further care.

