Around Siouxland: 20th Anniversary Murder Mystery Dinner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland GO is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and has a special treat for anyone who loves a good mystery.

The organization is bringing back its Murder Mystery Dinner. This 1920s-themed event encourages people to come in their best Roaring 20s attire, such as pearls, flapper dresses, furs, or suits and hats.

The event goes from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Dec. 30 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. From 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., there’ll be a cocktail hour, and then after that, it gets right into the murder mystery dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with dinner provided by the Marriot. Then after that, guests can vote for who they think was the suspect who did it. Once the dinner is over, there’ll be live music from 9 - 11 p.m. from the local band Madison Avenue.

You can learn more about the event here.

Siouxland GO was founded 20 years ago for young professionals in the community. It provides a way for them to get engaged and connected in hopes that the community can retain young professionals.

