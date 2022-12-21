Boys and Girls staff member shaves head for fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Boys and Girls Staff member followed through on a promise he made to the kids after challenging them to raise 100 dollars.

This year, the boys and girls club of Sioux City teamed up with Torch Club and Keystone to start their first-ever penny drive.

A Former Club and current staff member challenged them to raise 100 dollars. If they met the goal, he would let them shave his head.

The goal was not only met but exceeded to 136 dollars. Today was the day they cut off his long locks.

“It means a lot to me. You know I kind of grew up coming to the club and they kind of like helped me with a bunch of stuff. Like I was very shy when I came here. The staff that no longer works here, coach Mike helped me a lot to overcome my fears and stuff like that so it means a lot,” said, Dalton Balden, the staff member who got his head shaved.

All the money they raised will be donated to Sioux City Knights Special Olympics.

