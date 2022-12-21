Crews fight to keep airports open as cancellations, delays announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Of course it’s the question on everyone’s mind ‘will my flight get canceled?’

Well, that starts with whether or not the airport is open here at the Sioux Gateway Airport. They use a one-through-five system. Five being ideal conditions and one being the airport shutting down. They do that by measuring snow and ice when all the conditions affect the runway.

“So they’re out there taking assessments, they do have a friction measuring equipment on the back of their vehicle, so they can drive down the runway to gauge what type of braking action a pilot can expect on our surface,” said Al Lorenzo, the airport manager.

Airport officials send that friction and ground condition data to the pilots through a “notice to airmen.” The airport prepared to face up to seven inches of snow after a forecast Monday, but they now believe they’ll experience only about an inch in total.

“The flight schedule is completely on the airlines,” said Mike Collett, the assistant city manager. “I would say most of the time the airport is available, except in extreme conditions.”

Staff will use three massive “broom trucks” to keep blowing snow off of the runway, and the airplane de-icing pad will be active. That put at least one traveler at ease.

“Maybe should have got my airline reservation at a bigger airport. But no, I heard that they’re pretty good at keeping it clear here and that they get the flights out on time and stuff,” said Cameron Nightman, a traveler flying to Pittsburgh.

Airport officials tell us at least one flight here in Sioux City has been canceled, a late-night flight from Denver to Sioux City with a stop in Nebraska. The latest flight data shows a flight from Sioux City to Denver with a stop in Nebraska Thursday morning is still on schedule.

Omaha and Sioux Falls

Crews in Omaha are also working to keep the runways clear at Eppley Airfield. If you’re flying out of Eppley Airfield Wednesday night, things are mostly on schedule with a few exceptions.

The 7:30 flight to New York is canceled, along with a 9 o’clock flight to Detroit and another about 20 minutes later to Atlanta. Leaders at Eppley Airfield say cancellations come from the airlines, not the airport.

“We always encourage folks to pack their patience, because they will have longer lines, both at the airline counters will have longer lines at the TSA checkpoints,” said Steve McCoy, a spokesperson for the airport. “Especially on the busier days of the travel season.”

At Sioux Falls Regional Airport, a flight to Denver is canceled and a flight to Phoenix is delayed. But there are good signs, a flight to Minneapolis is still on track as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.