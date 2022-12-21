Crews respond to garage fire at Sioux City apartment complex

Crews getting a damaged car out of a garage that was on fire Wednesday afternoon.
Crews getting a damaged car out of a garage that was on fire Wednesday afternoon.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City firefighters were sent out to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

A little before 4 p.m. crews were sent to the Landmark Apartments for a garage fire. By the time crews got there, the fire had spread from one garage to several.

KTIV’s reporter at the scene can see heavy damage to several garages at the complex. Crews were also seen taken a heavily damaged vehicle out of one of the garages.

Heavy damage after a garage fire broke out at a Sioux City apartment complex.
Heavy damage after a garage fire broke out at a Sioux City apartment complex.(KTIV)

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Six players from Sioux City East football sign to continue their careers at Morningside...
Seven Sioux City East athletes sign to continue athletic and academic careers at Morningside
Carrie Jones
Remaining at home for months, Nebraska murder suspect arrested

Latest News

Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Dickinson County
Dickinson County, IA supervisors to appoint new county attorney
Tips for keeping your pet safe this winter
What you should know to keep your pets safe during winter weather
The 2023 pet tags.
Sioux City reminding citizens to renew their pet licenses