Crews respond to garage fire at Sioux City apartment complex

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City firefighters were sent out to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

A little before 4 p.m. crews were sent to the Landmark Apartments for a garage fire. By the time crews got there, the fire had spread from one garage to several.

KTIV’s reporter at the scene can see heavy damage to several garages at the complex. Crews were also seen taken a heavily damaged vehicle out of one of the garages.

