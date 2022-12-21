Getting your home prepared for extreme cold

Different types of pipes found in homes
Different types of pipes found in homes
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the coldest air of the season on the way, it’s important to make sure your home is ready.

It is important to check the age of your furnace. Listen to it to see if you hear anything irregular, and, take preventative measures. It’s also important to check your furnace’s filter. A dirty filter can cause problems according to experts at Kalins Indoor Comfort.

“Having a filter clean is really important. So check your filter. Make sure that’s clean. Of course, we always recommend a professional to do preventative maintenance, kind of a furnace tune-up, that can be really important for efficiency and then prolonging the life of the equipment,” said Bruce Kalin, president of Kalin’s Indoor Comfort.

Another thing to worry about when the weather gets really cold is your pipes freezing. It is important to try to get airflow to exposed pipes. You can even let your faucet drip if you’re worried about them freezing this winter.

“In the bathroom, like under vanities or in the kitchen underneath those, if you could leave your doors open just to get some you know, air movement in from the house. Another suggestion we always tell people is to let a faucet drip and especially if they’re on like outside walls or in those areas. If it’s dripping it should prevent anything from freezing,” Nate Foulk, Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating President.

If pipes freeze but don’t burst, you can take a hairdryer to the pipe to warm it up if it’s easily accessible.

