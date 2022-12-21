Health officials give tips on kitchen safety as families prepare to celebrate the holidays

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As you and your families gather to celebrate this holiday season, safety in the kitchen should be a priority, according to local healthcare officials.

Officials say the potential for burns and cuts does increase around the holidays. This is due to a number of factors including making dishes that you may not normally make, crowded kitchen space, as well as the frequency of how much your bake or cook.

If you experience a burn the first thing you need to do is remove the burn from the heat source and then cool it.

”People like to throw ice and such like that on burns and I wouldn’t suggest that you just want to cool it. Under cool running water to help cool down the area, you don’t want to keep it immersed in water for long periods of time, and especially not ice on it for long periods of time because that can cause tissue damage as well,” said Barbara Fitzgerald, with MercyOne of Siouxland.

Aloe vera could be a good remedy to use at home, if the burn is bad enough with bursting blisters or the skin is falling off you should seek medical attention.

In the kitchen there is a potential you may experience a cut while handling food, officials say the size of the cut will determine how you should treat it.

”Cuts using knives and such, it’s smaller cuts usually just wash them with some nice gentle soap and water band-aid on them, and you can do an over-the-counter anti-biotic,” said Fitzgerald.

If the cut is deeper and the edges won’t come together, you should also seek medical attention.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Six players from Sioux City East football sign to continue their careers at Morningside...
Seven Sioux City East athletes sign to continue athletic and academic careers at Morningside
Carrie Jones
Remaining at home for months, Nebraska murder suspect arrested

Latest News

Ponca holds mental health day to help students destress before finals
Winter weather rolls in, crews race to keep airports open
A broom sweeper takes a pass at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Wednesday.
Crews fight to keep airports open as cancellations, delays announced
What you should know to keep your pets safe during winter weather
20-year-old arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake, IA