Healthbeat 4: Protecting your immune system for the holidays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Many will gather over the weekend for Christmas and repeat that for New Year’s Eve.

You shouldn’t have to feel crummy celebrating Christmas. Dr. David Ensz with MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine says a good immune system starts with the following:

“Wash hands, eat healthy, if you smoke stop smoking. We know that suppresses the immune system. If you drink alcohol, do it in moderation because that has been shown to weaken the immune system,” said Dr. Ensz.

Dr. Ensz highly encourages people to get their updated flu and COVID vaccines.

But what if your immune system is already feeling like Scrooge? There are ways to help it bounce back. You’ve probably seen the supplements and brands marketed to help you fight off a cold, like Emergen-C.

“The immune system is a very complex system, but those do no harm. Vitamin C, Zinc, are the two big vitamins that are studied,” said Dr. Ensz.

If you get to the weekend and aren’t feeling your best, think of choosing spreading christmas cheer from a distance to avoid spreading germs.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.