KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – KTIV News 4 in Sioux City, Iowa has announced that Jessica Bowman will join Matt Breen as an Evening Anchor for KTIV News 4.

Bowman is an award-winning journalist with over 15 years of experience. Prior to joining KTIV, she was a national news anchor for Gray Television’s streaming service where she covered several breaking news stories including the Jan. 6 riots, the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the Roe v. Wade reversal. Earlier in her career, she covered the rebuilding process post-Hurricane Katrina and was on the ground during the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

“I’ve received such a warm and gracious welcome at KTIV,” said Bowman. “I feel so blessed to now be a member of the KTIV team and continue their commitment to keeping Siouxland viewers informed.”

“Jessica will be an amazing addition to our team,” said KTIV Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen. “With her strong background in journalism and breaking news, she will bring a lot of that expertise to our newscasts and in turn provide our viewers with outstanding news coverage. KTIV is very involved in the Siouxland community and Jessica will bring a lot to those efforts as well.”

Bowman has made community involvement a big priority. While working in Omaha, she served on the board of directors for the FBI Omaha Citizens Academy Alumni Association and was a member of Junior League of Omaha. She is a mentor for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and a board member for Katina’s Klassroom, a non-profit helping underserved children around the world.

Bowman is a native of Texas and is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. While attending school she interned with ABC World News Tonight in New York. She has worked in several Gray TV stations in Mississippi and Nebraska. Most recently she was a national news anchor for Gray’s streaming news, based out of Omaha, Nebraska.

About KTIV: KTIV is “Siouxland’s News Channel” and went on the air in Sioux City, Iowa in 1954, Since that time it has grown to become the dominate local television station in Siouxland. KTIV is an affiliate of NBC, and also carries the CW, Me-TV, CourtTV and Ion networks on its digital subchannels. KTIV is owned by Gray Television, Inc.

About Gray: Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second-highest-rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

