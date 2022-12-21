Ponca Public Schools gave their students a refreshing break before their finals

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - Earlier this week students in Ponca, Nebraska had the chance to take a break from all of the stress from studying as the whole school took part in a Mental Health Day.

Monday started off on a high note at Ponca Public Schools. Actually, high enough to be on the roof as 7-12th principal, Allison Stansberry waited on top of the school building for over 30 minutes dressed up as an Elf on the Shelf to surprise the students.

That was only the start of a long day of excitement for the students

The day was filled with various activities for students including cookie decorating, making gingerbread houses, knockout, and several other creative activities.

This was the school’s first Mental Health Day, which was a great way to show how much the faculty cares about their students.

“I think the one thing that sometimes you have to remember, especially at the 7-12 campus our students are still kids, so having the fun and doing the things that matter show them that you care about them beyond their academics beyond these walls and just that you know that you have an invested interest in them,” said Stansberry.

Students were relieved to have a day where they could relax and take a step back from all of the worries of homework and finals.

“Refreshed, I feel good, there’s no homework today or schoolwork which is a nice feeling, and just the idea of having a break day means a lot,” said Jaden Kay, a Junior at Ponca.

“I really enjoy it, it’s something to get your mind off of finals before you have to go home and study all night,” said Hala Ouderkirk, a Freshman at Ponca.

Stansberry added that the success of Mental Health Day is partly due to the community helping out by making some of the activities possible. Parents came together on short notice and donated supplies for various activities students participated in.

Stansberry added that the school is going to try and make Mental Health Day an annual event to help the students at Ponca Public Schools.

