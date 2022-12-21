Ponca Public Schools gave their students a refreshing break before their finals

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - Earlier this week students in Ponca, Nebraska had the chance to take a break from all of the stress from studying as the whole school took part in a Mental Health Day.

Monday started off on a high note at Ponca Public Schools. Actually, high enough to be on the roof as 7-12th principal, Allison Stansberry waited on top of the school building for over 30 minutes dressed up as an Elf on the Shelf to surprise the students.

That was only the start of a long day of excitement for the students

The day was filled with various activities for students including cookie decorating, making gingerbread houses, knockout, and several other creative activities.

This was the school’s first Mental Health Day, which was a great way to show how much the faculty cares about their students.

“I think the one thing that sometimes you have to remember, especially at the 7-12 campus our students are still kids, so having the fun and doing the things that matter show them that you care about them beyond their academics beyond these walls and just that you know that you have an invested interest in them,” said Stansberry.

Students were relieved to have a day where they could relax and take a step back from all of the worries of homework and finals.

“Refreshed, I feel good, there’s no homework today or schoolwork which is a nice feeling, and just the idea of having a break day means a lot,” said Jaden Kay, a Junior at Ponca.

“I really enjoy it, it’s something to get your mind off of finals before you have to go home and study all night,” said Hala Ouderkirk, a Freshman at Ponca.

Stansberry added that the success of Mental Health Day is partly due to the community helping out by making some of the activities possible. Parents came together on short notice and donated supplies for various activities students participated in.

Stansberry added that the school is going to try and make Mental Health Day an annual event to help the students at Ponca Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Six players from Sioux City East football sign to continue their careers at Morningside...
Seven Sioux City East athletes sign to continue athletic and academic careers at Morningside
Carrie Jones
Remaining at home for months, Nebraska murder suspect arrested

Latest News

Ponca holds mental health day to help students destress before finals
Winter weather rolls in, crews race to keep airports open
A broom sweeper takes a pass at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Wednesday.
Crews fight to keep airports open as cancellations, delays announced
What you should know to keep your pets safe during winter weather
20-year-old arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake, IA