Remsen St. Mary’s girls and boys basketball remain undefeated taking wins over Gehlen Catholic

The Remsen St. Mary's Hawks hype each other up before tip-off against the Gehlen Catholic Jays.
The Remsen St. Mary's Hawks hype each other up before tip-off against the Gehlen Catholic Jays.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Remsen St. Mary’s boys and girls basketball teams have gotten off to a hot start and would keep it that way taking wins over Gehlen Catholic.

Girls basketball scores:

Pender 48 Bancroft-Rosalie 32 F

West Pt-Beemer 60 Douglas County 54 F

Winside 49 Lyons-Decatur 34 F

Logan-Magnolia 55 Audubon 25 F

Okoboji 66 Boyden-Hull 56 F

Southeast Valley 70 East Sac County 37 F

Estherville LC 62 Emmetsburg 26 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 64 Gehlen Catholic 29 F

MOC-FV 55 George-Little Rock 43 F

Bloomfield 48 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 45 F

Bishop Heelan 73 Le Mars 57 F

So. Cent. Calhoun 62 MVAOCOU 56 F

Crofton 46 O’Neill 32 F

Oakland-Craig 72 Omaha Nation 34 F

Alta-Aurelia 57 River Valley 41 F

Western Christian 32 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 46 F

Central Lyon 48 Sibley-Ocheyedan 46 F

Pocahontas Area 51 Storm Lake 48 F

MMCRU 42 Trinity Christian 28 F

Guardian Angels 47 Wayne 33 F

Hinton 67 Woodbury Central 27 F

Boys basketball scores:

Neligh-Oakdale 64 Twin River 51 F

O’Neill 74 Crofton 36 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 62 Gehlen Catholic 50 F

Wayne 55 Guardian Angels 26 F

Wakefield 51 Hartington-N’castle 22 F

Pierce 48 Lutheran N’east 30 F

Omaha Nation 58 Oakland-Craig 55 F

Bancroft-Rosalie 69 Pender 29 F

Western Christian 73 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 56 F

MMCRU 71 Trinity Christian 47 F

Norfolk Catholic 56 Winnebago 46 F

