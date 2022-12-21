Seven Sioux City East athletes sign to continue athletic and academic careers at Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day full of celebrations at Sioux City East as seven athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

All of them will be staying close to home as they’ve committed to play sports right down the road at Morningside University.

Alexys Jones will be continuing her softball career as a Mustang, something she says is a dream come true after growing up watching them play.

Additionally, the Black Raider football roots are going to run deep for the Mustangs as six players have committed to continue playing football for Morningside.

Blake Hogancamp, Kelynn Jacobsen, Cale Pittenger, Cole Ritchie, Brecken Schossow, and Dalyn Tope have all signed to play college football at Morningside.

After their run at East, their looking forward to continuing their journey together.

“It’s really cool because most of us have been playing with each other since like, who knows, whenever we could play football. And yeah, it’s just really cool to be able to finally go to college play with these are all these guys,” said Brecken Schossow, Morningside football commit.

“It’s awesome. It’s always been home. I’ve been to a bunch of Morningside games as a kid as well. So just being around the environment, I already know the atmosphere and everything. So it’s already felt like home, so it’s nice to just commit there,” said Cole Ritchie, Morningside football commit.

They all shared how special it is to have the opportunity to play for teams they grew up watching, and to still have family close by for support at all their games.

“I’m actually so excited. I’ve been growing up with Jess at SYA and her watching me playing all the time. We’ve always went to the Morningside games and to now finally play for them, I’m so excited,” said Alexys Jones, Morningside softball commit.

Congratulations to all these athletes on signing to the next level, and best of luck in this next chapter.

